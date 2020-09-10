KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Woodward: Trump Knew Virus Was Deadly But Wanted To 'Play it Down'
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Woodward: Trump Knew Virus Was Deadly But Wanted To 'Play it Down'

jweiss
at 9:20 AM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing the White House on September 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. She took several questions related to author Bob Woodward's new book on President Trump. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that he knew early on that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” but did not share that information with the public, saying he did not want to cause panic. Woodward recorded the interviews for his upcoming book “Rage”.  “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Woodward. We’ll talk about the president’s remarks and other revelations from Woodward’s book with NPR’s Ron Elving. 

Sponsored