President Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that he knew early on that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” but did not share that information with the public, saying he did not want to cause panic. Woodward recorded the interviews for his upcoming book “Rage”. “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Woodward. We’ll talk about the president’s remarks and other revelations from Woodward’s book with NPR’s Ron Elving.
Woodward: Trump Knew Virus Was Deadly But Wanted To 'Play it Down'
at 9:20 AM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing the White House on September 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. She took several questions related to author Bob Woodward's new book on President Trump. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
