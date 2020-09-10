Poet Claudia Rankine's Book 'Just Us' Seeks Out 'True Conversation' About Race

“These phrases— white fragility, white defensiveness, white appropriation— have a habit of standing in for the complicated mess of a true conversation." That's according to poet, playwright and MacArthur "genius" grant recipient Claudia Rankine in her new book, "Just Us: An American Conversation." Recounting conversations with strangers, friends and herself about race and privilege in the U.S., Rankine explores what might happen if we reject politeness for riskier, more meaningful interactions. Rankine joins us to talk about the book, the nation's current reckoning with racism and navigating a divided nation.