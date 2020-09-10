KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Poet Claudia Rankine's Book 'Just Us' Seeks Out 'True Conversation' About Race

Mina Kim
at 10:10 AM
MacArthur "Genius" award-winning poet, playwright and author Claudia Rankine. (John Lucas)

“These phrases— white fragility, white defensiveness, white appropriation— have a habit of standing in for the complicated mess of a true conversation." That's according to poet, playwright and MacArthur "genius" grant recipient Claudia Rankine in her new book, "Just Us: An American Conversation." Recounting conversations with strangers, friends and herself about race and privilege in the U.S., Rankine explores what might happen if we reject politeness for riskier, more meaningful interactions. Rankine joins us to talk about the book, the nation's current reckoning with racism and navigating a divided nation.

 

Guests:

Claudia Rankine, author, "Just Us: An American Conversation"; poet and playwright; professor of English and African American Studies, Yale University

