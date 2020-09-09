How Latino Conservatives Could Influence the 2020 Election

While there is a perception that Latinos tend to vote for Democrats, a significant percentage, especially in places such as California's Central Valley, Texas and Florida, side with the Republican Party. In a time when President Donald Trump has demonized and targeted Latinos, he nonetheless has garnered support of some Latino voters. In his latest book, “The Hispanic Republican: The Shaping of an American Political Identity, from Nixon to Trump,” historian and political commentator Geraldo Cadava, chronicles the history of Latinos organizing to support conservative candidates and causes. Cadava, who teaches at Northwestern University, joins us to discuss his book and how Hispanic Republicans could hold sway during the upcoming election.