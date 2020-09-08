Wildfires have now burned a record 2 million acres in California this year. Meanwhile, as the extreme heat continues, PG&E is starting power shutoffs for many of its customers. We'll get the latest on the fires burning across the state.
California Wildfire Update
at 10:00 AM
A home is engulfed in flames during the "Creek Fire" in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, California early on September 8, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News
Alex Hall, Central Valley Reporter, The California Report, KQED
