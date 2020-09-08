KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Brian Stelter Explores White House’s 'Unprecedented Alliance' With Fox News in 'Hoax'
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Brian Stelter Explores White House’s 'Unprecedented Alliance' With Fox News in 'Hoax'

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Brian Stelter (CNN)

To CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, President Trump’s ongoing, mutually-reinforcing alliance with Fox News gained permanent traction in January 2017. That was when Trump, enraged over CNN’s coverage of his sparse inauguration crowd, found refuge in sympathetic reporting from Fox News. Stelter says from that point on, the network became Trump’s “humiliation-free zone” and his chief source of information. As detailed in Stelter’s new book “Hoax,” it also marked the start of an alliance in which Trump and Fox worked together to cast the rest of American media as “fake.” Stelter joins us to talk about what he uncovered about the evolution and impact of the Trump-Fox partnership.

Guests:

Brian Stelter, chief media correspondent and anchor of Reliable Sources for CNN; author of "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth"

Sponsored