Brian Stelter Explores White House’s 'Unprecedented Alliance' With Fox News in 'Hoax'

To CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, President Trump’s ongoing, mutually-reinforcing alliance with Fox News gained permanent traction in January 2017. That was when Trump, enraged over CNN’s coverage of his sparse inauguration crowd, found refuge in sympathetic reporting from Fox News. Stelter says from that point on, the network became Trump’s “humiliation-free zone” and his chief source of information. As detailed in Stelter’s new book “Hoax,” it also marked the start of an alliance in which Trump and Fox worked together to cast the rest of American media as “fake.” Stelter joins us to talk about what he uncovered about the evolution and impact of the Trump-Fox partnership.