Rebroadcast: Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman on How to Sustain 'Big Friendship'
Here & Now
Forum

Rebroadcast: Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman on How to Sustain 'Big Friendship'

52 min
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Longtime friends and co-authors of "Big Friendship" Ann Friedman (L) and Aminatou Sow (R). (Milan Zrnic)

A close friendship can be one of the most fulfilling, and most challenging, relationships of our lives. In their book “Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close,” writers and longtime friends Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman share their honest and humorous account of what it really takes to maintain a meaningful bond -- from moments of being totally in sync to painful disagreements and everything in between. We'll talk to Sow and Friedman about the lessons they've learned together and hear your stories of big friendships that transcend life phases.

Guests:

Aminatou Sow, co-author, "Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close"; co-host, "Call Your Girlfriend" podcast

Ann Friedman, co-author, "Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close"; co-host, "Call Your Girlfriend" podcast

