Major Police Reform Bills Fail in California Legislature
Forum

Major Police Reform Bills Fail in California Legislature

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Los Angeles sheriff's deputies keep watch at the South Los Angeles Sheriffs' station as protesters demonstrate nearby against the death of Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old black man who was shot and killed by police, on September 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Facing strong opposition from law enforcement groups, a measure that would have allowed California to remove police officers who commit serious misconduct failed to pass the state legislature earlier this week. It was just one of several major police accountability measures that failed to gather enough votes by the last day of the legislative session. We'll hear why the bills failed, and what that says about prospects for police reform in California.

