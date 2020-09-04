New York Times’ Farhad Manjoo on Election 2020 and Why He’s “Doomsday Prepping”

In his latest column for the New York Times, opinion writer Farhad Manjoo delves into his fears of a second term for President Donald Trump. But even if Trump loses, he asks, have the president and the Republican Party damaged American democracy beyond repair? Trump has repeatedly lied throughout his presidency, but, Manjoo writes, “It’s not the lies themselves that worry me most, but the fact that millions of people might accept them. Can America endure such mendacity? When you don’t have social trust, when you don’t have a shared view of reality, do you even have a country?” We’ll talk with Manjoo about his panic about America’s post-election future.