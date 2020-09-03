Russia is Meddling in the U.S. Election Again

The Russian group that interfered in the 2016 election is again targeting Americans with misinformation online. That's according to Facebook and Twitter, who say the FBI warned both companies that the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency set up fake user accounts and a website made to look like a left-wing news site. The disinformation campaign, which Facebook and Twitter have taken down, was aimed at pushing voters away from Democratic candidate Joe Biden in support of President Trump. We'll check in on efforts to prevent misinformation on social media and foreign interference in the 2020 election.