KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The Long History of White Supremacy in American Christianity
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Legacy of Pol Pot's Main Executioner

The Khmer Rouge commander known as Comrade Duch has died. Kaing Guek Eav oversaw the killing of at least 14,000 Cambodians. Cambodian-American Putsata Reang was in the courtroom during Duch's trial. She tells The World's Carol Hills that the trauma of those deaths lives on in generations of Cambodians, at home and abroad.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Legacy of Pol Pot's Main Executioner

The Khmer Rouge commander known as Comrade Duch has died. Kaing Guek Eav oversaw the killing of at least 14,000 Cambodians. Cambodian-American Putsata Reang was in the courtroom during Duch's trial. She tells The World's Carol Hills that the trauma of those deaths lives on in generations of Cambodians, at home and abroad.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Long History of White Supremacy in American Christianity

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
Robert P. Jones (Courtesy of Elizabeth Gay)

In his new book, “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” author Robert P. Jones examines how Christian religious organizations have promoted and enabled racism in America. While Christians proclaim a message of love and salvation, Jones argues that Christian denominations have historically rationalized anti-black policies and beliefs such as slavery and Jim Crow laws. The book also looks at how President Donald Trump garnered support from White evangelicals by using “law and order” rhetoric and exploiting racist tropes. Jones serves as CEO and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, a non-profit research organization. We’ll talk with Jones about how his new book relates to the current reckoning on institutional racism.

Guests:

Robert P. Jones, author, “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity”; CEO and founder, Public Religion Research Institute

Sponsored