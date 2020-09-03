KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Trump Administration Weakens Coal Waste Rules in Latest Environmental Rollback
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Sturgis Rally

A controversial motorcycle rally that drew tens of thousands of people to Sturgis, South Dakota, ended a few weeks ago. But the ripple effects are still becoming clear.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Sturgis Rally

A controversial motorcycle rally that drew tens of thousands of people to Sturgis, South Dakota, ended a few weeks ago. But the ripple effects are still becoming clear.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Trump Administration Weakens Coal Waste Rules in Latest Environmental Rollback

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to unveil significant changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The changes to the nations landmark environmental law would make it easier for federal agencies to approve infrastructure projects without considering climate change. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This week, the EPA finalized its plan to ease federal rules governing the disposal of contaminated waste from coal-fired power plants. The rollback is the latest in a long series of Trump administration actions that have weakened or nullified major Obama-era environmental initiatives that tightened vehicle emissions standards, protected federal lands from fossil fuel drilling and set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets. We’ll talk about Trump’s environmental record and its impact.

Guests:

Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law

Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation

Emily Holden, environment reporter, The Guardian

Sponsored