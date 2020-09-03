This week, the EPA finalized its plan to ease federal rules governing the disposal of contaminated waste from coal-fired power plants. The rollback is the latest in a long series of Trump administration actions that have weakened or nullified major Obama-era environmental initiatives that tightened vehicle emissions standards, protected federal lands from fossil fuel drilling and set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets. We’ll talk about Trump’s environmental record and its impact.
Trump Administration Weakens Coal Waste Rules in Latest Environmental Rollback
at 9:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to unveil significant changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The changes to the nations landmark environmental law would make it easier for federal agencies to approve infrastructure projects without considering climate change. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law
Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of Environmental Justice, Climate, and Community Revitalization, National Wildlife Federation
Emily Holden, environment reporter, The Guardian
