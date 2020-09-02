How to Fix Distance Learning with the Man Behind Khan Academy

K-12 education has gone online, prompting no shortage of complaints from parents and kids alike. But as teachers get better at engaging students with screens, some educators and technologists see an opportunity to customize instruction and let kids work at their own pace. We'll hear from one of online learning’s early innovators: Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. The non-profit site became a key resource for teachers during the pandemic shutdown. What advice does he have for distance learning, part two?