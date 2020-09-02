KQED is a proud member of
How to Fix Distance Learning with the Man Behind Khan Academy
Forum

How to Fix Distance Learning with the Man Behind Khan Academy

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Khan Academy Founder and CEO Sal Khan on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The LA Promise Fund's "Hello Future" Summit)

K-12 education has gone online, prompting no shortage of complaints from parents and kids alike. But as teachers get better at engaging students with  screens, some educators and technologists see an opportunity to customize instruction and  let  kids work at their own pace. We'll hear from one of online learning’s early innovators: Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. The non-profit site became a key resource for teachers during the pandemic shutdown. What advice does he have for distance learning, part two?

Guests:

Sal Kahn, Founder & CEO, Khan Academy

