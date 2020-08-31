The Chicano Moratorium's 50-Year Legacy

Aug. 29 marks 50 years since the National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War took place in the streets of East Los Angeles. Targeting the war's disproportionate Chicano mortality rate, the protest was the largest gathering of Mexican American demonstrators up to that point, with more than 20,000 people taking part. But conflict between sheriff's deputies and protesters turned the day violent, culminating in hundreds of arrests and three deaths, including that of pioneer Latino journalist Ruben Salazar. We’ll talk about a new project from the Los Angeles Times exploring the Moratorium's legacy.

Relevant Link(s):

The Chicano Moratorium: 50 Years Later