The Chicano Moratorium's 50-Year Legacy
The California Report Magazine
Women and the Vote

As we hurtle toward the election, we mark an important moment in history: 100 years ago this week, women officially won the right to vote when the 19th Amendment was signed into law. But it was actually only a partial victory. Even though women’s votes make a difference at the polls, and women like Kamala Harris are breaking barriers, the struggle for all women’s rights in this country still continues to this day. As the journey to the 19th Amendment shows, equal access to the vote is a fragile thing. KQED Arts and Culture reporter Chloe Veltman has been interviewing women from around the state about what the vote means to them. She tells us how they’re striving to fulfill the promise of the 19th Amendment: to make equal access to the vote among all women a reality.see more
Forum

The Chicano Moratorium's 50-Year Legacy

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A view of the Los Angeles skyline in 2020.  (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Aug. 29 marks 50 years since the National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War took place in the streets of East Los Angeles. Targeting the war's disproportionate Chicano mortality rate, the protest was the largest gathering of Mexican American demonstrators up to that point, with more than 20,000 people taking part. But conflict between sheriff's deputies and protesters turned the day violent, culminating in hundreds of arrests and three deaths, including that of pioneer Latino journalist Ruben Salazar. We’ll talk about a new project from the Los Angeles Times exploring the Moratorium's legacy.

Guests:

Gustavo Arellano, columnist, L.A. Times; author, "Ask a Mexican" and "Taco USA"

Daniel Hernandez, reporter covering Los Angeles culture, L.A. Times

Consuelo Flores, equity & inclusion director, SAG-AFTRA

Carmen Ramirez, member, Oxnard City Council

