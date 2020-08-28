KQED is a proud member of
The Music Getting You Through 2020
Political Breakdown
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Joseph Rodota

He's one of the fathers of modern opposition research, who helped Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to the White House. Joseph Rodota shares stories of candidate oppo and discusses the Republican Convention with KQED’s Guy Marzorati and Marisa Lagos.see more
Forum

The Music Getting You Through 2020

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (iStock)

2020 has been a tough year so far and we’re all figuring out how to feel all the different feelings that come up in these unprecedented times. One way people cope with stress and uncertainty is with music. So Forum is launching a special series that will feature a different song every Friday that's "getting you through" feelings of anxiety or grief, or a track that's helping you escape and keep your spirits up. To kick things off, we'll hear some of the songs KQED staff are turning to and we want to hear from you: what’s the music or song that’s getting you through these days?

Guests:

Ariana Proehl, producer and fill-in host, Forum

