KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Republican National Convention Recap
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Republican National Convention Recap

We’ll recap the week in politics, including President Trump’s Thursday night acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, and the continuing racial justice protests.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Republican National Convention Recap

We’ll recap the week in politics, including President Trump’s Thursday night acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, and the continuing racial justice protests.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Republican National Convention Recap

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump stand with Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence after his acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument on August 26, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

We’ll recap the week in politics, including President Trump’s acceptance speech last night at the Republican National Convention, and the continuing racial justice protests.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED

Sean Walsh, GOP political consultant

Franco Ordoñez, White House Correspondent, NPR

Sponsored