Protests over Police Shooting of Jacob Blake Continue

As protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue in Wisconsin, the state's Democratic governor Jay Evers, called up an additional 500 National Guard troops Wednesday. Earlier that day, officials arrested a 17-year-old gunman accused of killing two people and injuring another during Tuesday nights protests. Meanwhile the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor in solidarity with the protests. We'll get an update on the protests and the investigation into Blake shooting, which left him partially paralyzed.