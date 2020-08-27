KQED is a proud member of
Protests over Police Shooting of Jacob Blake Continue
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Black Capitalism

Hope Credit Union serves communities in the Mississippi Delta that have long been financially underserved. A conversation on banking, upward mobility and the future of Black capitalism.see more
Forum

Protests over Police Shooting of Jacob Blake Continue

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Demonstrators protest near the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue in Wisconsin, the state's Democratic governor Jay Evers, called up an additional 500 National Guard troops Wednesday. Earlier that day, officials arrested a 17-year-old gunman accused of killing two people and injuring another during Tuesday nights protests. Meanwhile the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor in solidarity with the protests. We'll get an update on the protests and the investigation into Blake shooting, which left him partially paralyzed.

Guests:

Shawn Johnson, capitol bureau chief, Wisconsin Public Radio

