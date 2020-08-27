KQED is a proud member of
Wildfires 101
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Black Capitalism

Hope Credit Union serves communities in the Mississippi Delta that have long been financially underserved. A conversation on banking, upward mobility and the future of Black capitalism.see more
Forum

Wildfires 101

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A PG&E firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

We’ll get an update on the Bay Area wildfires. Then--everything you want to know about wildfire, but are afraid to ask. What does "containment" mean? How big is an acre? What kinds of vegetation are likely to burn? Which is worse - when flames "back down" or "lay down"? We'll talk to firefighters and others who can translate these terms for the rest of us.  We’ll also hear what it’s like getting up close to the fires and how best to protect your home from wildfire.

Guests:

Johnny White, Owner, Piña Vineyard Management; he, along with neighbors and colleagues, bulldozers and water tankers, beat back the flames and saved homes on Wednesday 8/19 during LNU Complex.

Patrick O'Connor, fire captain, City of Redding Fire Department

Kent Porter, photojournalist, Santa Rosa Press-Democrat

David Shew, principal, Wildfire Defense Works

