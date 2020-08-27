We’ll get an update on the Bay Area wildfires. Then--everything you want to know about wildfire, but are afraid to ask. What does "containment" mean? How big is an acre? What kinds of vegetation are likely to burn? Which is worse - when flames "back down" or "lay down"? We'll talk to firefighters and others who can translate these terms for the rest of us. We’ll also hear what it’s like getting up close to the fires and how best to protect your home from wildfire.
Wildfires 101
at 9:00 AM
A PG&E firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Johnny White, Owner, Piña Vineyard Management; he, along with neighbors and colleagues, bulldozers and water tankers, beat back the flames and saved homes on Wednesday 8/19 during LNU Complex.
Patrick O'Connor, fire captain, City of Redding Fire Department
Kent Porter, photojournalist, Santa Rosa Press-Democrat
David Shew, principal, Wildfire Defense Works
