Wildfires 101

We’ll get an update on the Bay Area wildfires. Then--everything you want to know about wildfire, but are afraid to ask. What does "containment" mean? How big is an acre? What kinds of vegetation are likely to burn? Which is worse - when flames "back down" or "lay down"? We'll talk to firefighters and others who can translate these terms for the rest of us. We’ll also hear what it’s like getting up close to the fires and how best to protect your home from wildfire.