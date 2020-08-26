KQED is a proud member of
Republican National Convention Update, Jean Guerrero on 'Hatemonger'
NPR Special Coverage
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Republican National Convention

It's official: President Donald Trump has been re-nominated as the Republican candidate for president. The party makes its case for four more years during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week. NPR covers it live, Monday through Thursday.
Forum

Republican National Convention Update, Jean Guerrero on ‘Hatemonger’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle threw blows at her home state during the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying Democrats turned California into "a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes." KQED politics reporter Guy Marzorati will recap what has happened and preview what's to come during the remainder of the convention. Later in the hour, we'll talk with award-winning investigative journalist Jean Guerrero about her new book, "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda." Guerrero details how Stephen Miller rose to the rank of speechwriter and senior adviser to President Trump by pushing divisive policies like the Muslim ban and family separation.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Jean Guerrero, author, "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda"

