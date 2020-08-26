Republican National Convention Update, Jean Guerrero on ‘Hatemonger’

Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle threw blows at her home state during the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying Democrats turned California into “a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes.” KQED politics reporter Guy Marzorati will recap what has happened and preview what’s to come during the remainder of the convention. Later in the hour, we’ll talk with award-winning investigative journalist Jean Guerrero about her new book, “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda.” Guerrero details how Stephen Miller rose to the rank of speechwriter and senior adviser to President Trump by pushing divisive policies like the Muslim ban and family separation.