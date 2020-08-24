KQED is a proud member of
Northern California Wildfires Update
Forum

Northern California Wildfires Update

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The remains of a farm on Pleasants Valley Rd on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after the LNU Lightning Complex blaze went through the area. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

We’ll get the latest on the wildfires raging throughout northern California and discuss the firefighter shortage. One major driver of the shortage is a lack of inmate fire crews. The coronavirus pandemic has forced inmates into quarantine, essentially halting that source of labor.  We discuss how the region is faring after several days of blazes.

