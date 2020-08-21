Californians fatigued from wrestling with the coronavirus pandemic, economic downturn and months of sheltering in place are now dealing with another disaster that feels out of our control: wildfires. Poor air quality and fears of catching the virus are compounding to produce more stress, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness. In this segment, we’ll hear from experts about how to deal with this double dose of disaster.
Coronavirus Compounded With Wildfires Raise Stress and Anxiety
at 9:40 AM
Closed shops in Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, California on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Rob Weiss, executive director, Mentis - a nonprofit that provides mental health services in Napa County
Christina Farr, health and tech reporter, CNBC
