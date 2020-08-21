KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Coronavirus Compounded With Wildfires Raise Stress and Anxiety
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Coronavirus Compounded With Wildfires Raise Stress and Anxiety

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
Closed shops in Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, California on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Californians fatigued from wrestling with the coronavirus pandemic, economic downturn and months of sheltering in place are now dealing with another disaster that feels out of our control: wildfires. Poor air quality and fears of catching the virus are compounding to produce more stress, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness. In this segment, we’ll hear from experts about how to deal with this double dose of disaster.

Guests:

Rob Weiss, executive director, Mentis - a nonprofit that provides mental health services in Napa County

Christina Farr, health and tech reporter, CNBC

Sponsored