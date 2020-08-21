Democrats Nominate Biden and Harris for Democratic Ticket at 'Unconventional Convention'

At a virtual event this week that was termed an "unconventional convention” due to the pandemic, the Democratic Party nominated former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for the 2020 Democratic ticket. In a historic speech Wednesday night, Sen. Harris became the first Black woman to accept the nomination for vice president of the United States with a major party. Former President Barack Obama also made history Wednesday when he delivered a forceful condemnation of his successor, President Trump. We’ll recap this year’s Democratic National Convention, including Gov. Newsom’s withdrawal from Thursday’s program because of California’s wildfire emergency. And we want to hear from you: have you been tuning in to the convention? What moments stand out to you most?