At a virtual event this week that was termed an "unconventional convention” due to the pandemic, the Democratic Party nominated former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for the 2020 Democratic ticket. In a historic speech Wednesday night, Sen. Harris became the first Black woman to accept the nomination for vice president of the United States with a major party. Former President Barack Obama also made history Wednesday when he delivered a forceful condemnation of his successor, President Trump. We’ll recap this year’s Democratic National Convention, including Gov. Newsom’s withdrawal from Thursday’s program because of California’s wildfire emergency. And we want to hear from you: have you been tuning in to the convention? What moments stand out to you most?
Democrats Nominate Biden and Harris for Democratic Ticket at 'Unconventional Convention'
at 10:00 AM
Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host, Political Breakdown
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, Political Breakdown
Seema Mehta, political reporter, Los Angeles Times
