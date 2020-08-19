KQED is a proud member of
Congressman Adam Schiff on Senate Russia Report, Federal COVID-19 Response
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world.
Forum

Congressman Adam Schiff on Senate Russia Report, Federal COVID-19 Response

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate. (Senate Television via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee released its final report detailing its three-year investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, who led President Trump's impeachment trial, says that the bipartisan report "affirms what we have all known for years" about Trump's vast network of contacts among Russian operatives and makes clear that his campaign's engagement with the Russians was a major counterintelligence threat. We'll talk to Congressman Schiff about the committee's report, and we'll get his take on the federal coronavirus response, including lawmakers' proposals for a new COVID-19 relief bill.

Guests:

Rep. Adam Schiff, U.S. Congressman representing California's 28th District, in Los Angeles County; Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee

