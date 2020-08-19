California Sues Trump Admninistration Over USPS Reductions, Election Threat

On Tuesday, U.S. Postal Service postmaster general Louis DeJoy announced that he would suspend until after the November election operational reforms and initiatives “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.” Meanwhile, California and at least 20 other states will sue the Trump administration over those reforms--which include removal of mailboxes, sorting equipment and the elimination of staff overtime--in order to protect against service delays. The moves come amid ongoing accusations by Democrats that the Trump Administration is refusing to fund the cash-strapped agency to subvert mail-in voting this fall. We’ll get the latest.