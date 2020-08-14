KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Sports Writer Joan Ryan on the 'Intangibles' of Team Performance
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Katie Hill

At age 31, in 2018, she flipped a U.S. House seat in California, helping Democrats retake Congress, only to resign a year later after revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer. Now, she’s back with a book, a podcast and a political action committee. Katie Hill joins KQED’s Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer, on Political Breakdown.see more
Bay Area Sports Writer Joan Ryan on the 'Intangibles' of Team Performance

at 9:00 AM
After following the notoriously bad relationship between baseball icons Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent as well as the meteoric path of the Giants, Bay Area based sports writer Joan Ryan grew curious about team chemistry and how it affects performance.   She spent ten years probing sociology, neuroscience and psychology to answer questions about whether team chemistry was real. And if so, what is it exactly? And how do you measure it?  Ryan joins us to talk about the importance of sports during the pandemic,  how our interactions affect our performance on non-athletic teams -- as friends, colleagues, and family, and her new book, “Intangibles: Unlocking the Science and Soul of Team Chemistry”.

