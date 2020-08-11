KQED is a proud member of
UCLA Study: Less Snow and More Rainfall Spell Trouble for California
World Affairs Council
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmWorld Affairs Council

How Developing Nations Are Fighting COVID-19 – And Winning

With 5 million recorded COVID-19 infections and 160,000 deaths, the coronavirus has paralyzed the United States – the richest, most powerful country in the world. And we know this was preventable, because at the same time, countries with far fewer resources have kept infection and death rates remarkably low. Even with its close proximity to China, where the pandemic started, parts of Southeast Asia have managed to control the coronavirus far better than the U.S. and most of Europe. What are Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar doing that the rest of the world finds itself unable to do? World Affairs hears from journalists, epidemiologists and doctors about the quick decision making that went into these countries’ successes. What can we learn from them?see more
Forum

UCLA Study: Less Snow and More Rainfall Spell Trouble for California

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Snow blankets the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California on December 26, 2019. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By the 2070s, climate change will reduce snowpack and increase extreme rainfall in the Sierra Nevada and California’s reservoirs will likely be overwhelmed. That’s according to a new study by UCLA climate scientists, who predict that run-off during so-called atmospheric rivers  will increase by nearly 50 percent, leading to widespread flooding across the state. We’ll talk about the impact of climate change on Sierra weather patterns and what it all means for the state’s water supply.

Guests:

Paul Rogers, environment reporter, San Jose Mercury News

Alex Hall, climate scientist and professor, UCLA

