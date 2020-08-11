KQED is a proud member of
How Climate Change Could Cause Massive Global Migration
Forum

How Climate Change Could Cause Massive Global Migration

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Smoke from the Apple Fire is seen behind a stars and stripes painted building in the community of Calimesa on August 2, 2020 near Cherry Valley, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

In the next 50 years, more than a million climate migrants could come to the United States from Central America if nothing is done to curb carbon emissions. That’s according to a new model that predicts where refugees from regions decimated by decreased crop productivity, water shortages and rising sea levels may move.  The model, developed by ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine, finds that climate change will likely cause “the greatest wave of global migration the world has seen.”  Forum talks with ProPublica environmental reporter Abrahm Lustgarten about future climate migration and the experiences of those who have already left their homes because of the changes caused by a warming planet.

Guests:

Abrahm Lustgarten, senior environmental reporter, ProPublica

