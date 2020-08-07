For Bay Area food banks, securing funding and supplies is increasingly difficult during the pandemic. The challenges come as the need for food assistance is rising. Long lines have become common at food banks, and Second Harvest Food Bank in Silicon Valley is seeing a 100 percent increase in the number of people calling its food connection hotline, many for the first time. As the economic impact of the virus on families and individuals grows, we’ll hear how Bay Area food banks are coping.
Pandemic Brings a Rise in Hunger in the Bay Area
at 9:30 AM
Guests:
Michael Altfest, director of community engagement, Alameda County Community Food Bank
Sponsored