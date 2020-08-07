KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Brings a Rise in Hunger in the Bay Area
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Exploitation in Music

Black musicians have long been cornerstones of the music industry, but they haven’t shared in the profits. The history of exploitation in the music business – and the reckoning that’s happening today.see more
Forum

Pandemic Brings a Rise in Hunger in the Bay Area

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM

For Bay Area food banks, securing funding and supplies is increasingly difficult during the pandemic.  The challenges come as the need for food assistance is rising.  Long lines have become common at food banks, and Second Harvest Food Bank in Silicon Valley is seeing a 100 percent increase in the number of people calling its food connection hotline, many for the first time. As the economic impact of the virus on families and individuals grows, we’ll hear how Bay Area food banks are coping.

Guests:

Michael Altfest, director of community engagement, Alameda County Community Food Bank

