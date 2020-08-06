KQED is a proud member of
Ahead of School Year Start, Teachers Raise Concerns About Remote and In-Person Instruction Alike
Forum

Ahead of School Year Start, Teachers Raise Concerns About Remote and In-Person Instruction Alike

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Children in an elementary school class wear masks and sit as desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

As school districts around the country issue pandemic education plans, there’s widespread concern among teachers about safety, equity and how to make the most of online learning. We’ll talk about a new NPR/Ipsos poll of teachers about instruction in the time of covid, and we’ll hear how one local teachers’ union is handling its members’ concerns.

Guests:

Anya Kamenetz, lead digital education correspondent, NPR; author, "The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life"

Marissa Glidden, president, United Teachers of Richmond

