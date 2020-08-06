Former Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe on the Latest Political News

Since former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe published “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump” back in early March, there have been major developments regarding the 2020 election. Former Vice President Joe Biden became the democratic nominee, the coronavirus pandemic escalated, and the economy fell into a deep recession. Most recent polls have Trump trailing in the general election, and one poll from Berkeley IGS this week has Biden leading by 39 percentage points among California voters. But many questions are still to be answered, including who Biden will pick as his running mate, what an election looks like in a pandemic, and which strategies each party should take in order to win votes. David Plouffe joins Forum to talk about the book, answer those questions, and discuss the latest political news.