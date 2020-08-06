Since former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe published “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump” back in early March, there have been major developments regarding the 2020 election. Former Vice President Joe Biden became the democratic nominee, the coronavirus pandemic escalated, and the economy fell into a deep recession. Most recent polls have Trump trailing in the general election, and one poll from Berkeley IGS this week has Biden leading by 39 percentage points among California voters. But many questions are still to be answered, including who Biden will pick as his running mate, what an election looks like in a pandemic, and which strategies each party should take in order to win votes. David Plouffe joins Forum to talk about the book, answer those questions, and discuss the latest political news.
Former Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe on the Latest Political News
at 10:00 AM
David Plouffe speaks to supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign fundraiser on April 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Guests:
David Plouffe, former campaign manager, Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign; author, “A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump”
