Across the country Wednesday, thousands of nurses staged protests to highlight the challenges they face as front line healthcare workers during the pandemic. More than 100 healthcare workers in California have died from Covid-19, and according to media reports, medical professionals account for 20% of coronavirus infections in some states. Over six months into the pandemic, a lack of personal protective equipment in some hospitals remains a pressing problem. Nurses are demanding that more be done to protect them and are seeking state and federal help to fix the PPE backlog. We’ll hear how nurses and healthcare workers are coping, and what they need for a safer work environment.
Nurses Stage National Protests for More Protective Equipment and Safer Working Conditions
at 9:00 AM
Registered nurses and healthcare workers protest what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available for frontline workers at UCLA Medical Center amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored