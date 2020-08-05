KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Census Count to End a Month Early Stoking Fears of an Undercount
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Pandemic Takes Growing Toll on Mental Health

The coronavirus pandemic has many people feeling isolated in their homes, detached from loved ones and anxious about their livelihoods. All of that is taking a major toll on mental health. The U.S. suicide rate rose after the 2008 recession, and experts warn that vulnerable individuals are more at risk of suicide during periods of crisis. We’ll talk about how to address anxiety and depression, when to seek help and what services are available for individuals and families struggling to cope.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Pandemic Takes Growing Toll on Mental Health

The coronavirus pandemic has many people feeling isolated in their homes, detached from loved ones and anxious about their livelihoods. All of that is taking a major toll on mental health. The U.S. suicide rate rose after the 2008 recession, and experts warn that vulnerable individuals are more at risk of suicide during periods of crisis. We’ll talk about how to address anxiety and depression, when to seek help and what services are available for individuals and families struggling to cope.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Census Count to End a Month Early Stoking Fears of an Undercount

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
U.S. Census (iStock)

The Census Bureau is ending its population count a month early, though nearly 40 percent of the country has yet to fill out the forms. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham announced yesterday that all counting efforts will wrap up by Sept. 30, cutting short a four-month extension during the pandemic. We’ll talk about what ending the count early could mean for California’s historically undercounted communities and the redrawing of political districts.

Guests:

Pamela Michael, media specialist, U.S. Census Bureau

Michael Wines, national correspondent, The New York Times

Beth Lynk, Census Counts campaign director, The Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights

Sponsored