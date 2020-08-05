The Census Bureau is ending its population count a month early, though nearly 40 percent of the country has yet to fill out the forms. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham announced yesterday that all counting efforts will wrap up by Sept. 30, cutting short a four-month extension during the pandemic. We’ll talk about what ending the count early could mean for California’s historically undercounted communities and the redrawing of political districts.
Census Count to End a Month Early Stoking Fears of an Undercount
at 10:00 AM
U.S. Census (iStock)
Guests:
Pamela Michael, media specialist, U.S. Census Bureau
Michael Wines, national correspondent, The New York Times
Beth Lynk, Census Counts campaign director, The Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights
