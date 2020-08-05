Pandemic Takes Growing Toll on Mental Health

The coronavirus pandemic has many people feeling isolated in their homes, detached from loved ones, and anxious about their livelihoods. All of that is taking a major toll on mental health. The U.S. suicide rate rose after the 2008 recession, and experts warn that vulnerable individuals are more at risk of suicide during periods of crisis. We’ll talk about how to address anxiety and depression, when to seek help, and what services are available for individuals and families struggling to cope.