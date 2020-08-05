KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Takes Growing Toll on Mental Health
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Pandemic Takes Growing Toll on Mental Health

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A man in a face mask rides his bike past a sign posted on a boarded up restaurant in San Francisco, California on April, 1, 2020, during the novel coronavirus outbreak. ( JOSH EDELSON / Getty )

The coronavirus pandemic has many people feeling isolated in their homes, detached from loved ones, and anxious about their livelihoods. All of that is taking a major toll on mental health. The U.S. suicide rate rose after the 2008 recession, and experts warn that vulnerable individuals are more at risk of suicide during periods of crisis.  We’ll talk about how to address anxiety and depression, when to seek help, and what services are available for individuals and families struggling to cope.

Guests:

Dr. David Spiegel, director of the Center on Stress and Health, Stanford Medicine

Narges Zohoury Dillon, executive director, Crisis Support Services of Alameda County

Juan Acosta, assistant manager of the California Peer-Run Warm Line and Youth Mental Health Advocate

