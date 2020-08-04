Renters across California could be in danger of losing their homes in the coming weeks. Eviction moratoriums that have helped millions of renters are close to expiring even as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping many unemployed. State lawmakers are weighing proposals to prevent a mass wave of evictions, but face a budget deficit and other constraints. Meanwhile, relief from the federal government appears unlikely. We discuss the state’s looming eviction crisis.
California Faces a Looming Eviction Crisis as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues
at 10:30 AM
Residential houses in San Francisco, California (iStock)
Guests:
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, reporter and producer, KQED News
Sam Levin, Los Angeles correspondent, The Guardian US; former staff writer, East Bay Express
