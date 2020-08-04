KQED is a proud member of
The Untold Story of How Congress Won the Civil War
Forum

The Untold Story of How Congress Won the Civil War

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Author and historian Fergus Bordewich (Photo: Jack Braschi)

While Abraham Lincoln tends to get most of the credit for winning the Civil War, historian Fergus Bordewich reminds us not to forget about the role Congress played in the Union’s victory. In his new book, “Congress at War,” Bordewich follows four influential members of Congress as they navigate one of the most dynamic and consequential times in American history. Bordewich joins Forum to discuss the challenge of governing a divided nation and how the 36th United States Congress helped hold the union together.

Guests:

Fergus Bordewich, journalist and historian; author, "Congress at War: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery, and Remade America"

