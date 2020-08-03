Anna Eshoo on How Congress Should Respond to The Coronavirus Now

South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, chair of the House health subcommittee, joins us to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. As Congress remains deadlocked on how to stimulate the economy, Eshoo will share her thoughts on what steps Congress should take to slow the spread of COVID-19 and bring relief to more than 30 million unemployed Americans. We’ll also talk about how to ensure voters can cast ballots in the presidential election that is just three months away.