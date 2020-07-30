KQED is a proud member of
After Strong Start in Battling Coronavirus, California Now Leads U.S. in Cases
Forum

After Strong Start in Battling Coronavirus, California Now Leads U.S. in Cases

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
A protective mask is displayed on a bear statue at the Oakland Zoo on July 29, 2020. The Oakland Zoo reopened to the public after being closed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In mid-March, California became the first state to enact widespread shelter-in-place orders -- seen as a bold action to prevent the kind of spike in coronavirus cases New York was reporting at the time. Today, California has the most cases of COVID-19 in the country, surpassing New York with over 460,000 confirmed cases. Public health experts say California's early shelter-in-place orders effectively slowed the spread, but a combination of impatience with those orders, unreliable federal leadership and Gov. Newsom’s decision to re-open the economy has created a more challenging battle against the virus. We'll discuss the latest news on how California is handling the pandemic, including what's happening in the Central Valley, a new hot spot for coronavirus.

Guests:

Eric Topol, executive vice-president, Scripps Research Institute; founder and director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Ana Ibarra, health reporter, CalMatters

