Unemployment and Recession Woes Intensify as Pandemic Wears On
Forum

Unemployment and Recession Woes Intensify as Pandemic Wears On

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows join President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders for a meeting in the Oval Office on July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. The leaders talked about a proposed new round of financial stimulus to help the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

The end of July spells the end of an additional $600 per week benefit for many unemployed Americans in the midst of a pandemic-induced recession. As Congress debates if and how to extend the supplemental cash, California lawmakers are drafting a plan to make up those funds if the federal money dries up. We discuss what’s in the works to help the close to 7 million unemployed Californians, where the recession is headed, and how lawmakers are responding.

Guests:

Greg Ip, chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show.

