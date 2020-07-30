The end of July spells the end of an additional $600 per week benefit for many unemployed Americans in the midst of a pandemic-induced recession. As Congress debates if and how to extend the supplemental cash, California lawmakers are drafting a plan to make up those funds if the federal money dries up. We discuss what’s in the works to help the close to 7 million unemployed Californians, where the recession is headed, and how lawmakers are responding.
Unemployment and Recession Woes Intensify as Pandemic Wears On
at 9:30 AM
Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows join President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders for a meeting in the Oval Office on July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. The leaders talked about a proposed new round of financial stimulus to help the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Greg Ip, chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show.
