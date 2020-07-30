KQED is a proud member of
Open Vallejo's Geoff King on Badge-Bending by Vallejo Police
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Choirs and Coronavirus

Clusters of coronavirus infections have been traced to choirs. Now, scientists are trying to measure precisely how the human voice transmits the virus – by having hundreds of people in a research lab sing “Happy Birthday” into a funnel. Large droplets, airborne particles and the science of singing, on The World. Plus, the latest news.see more
Forum

Open Vallejo’s Geoff King on Badge-Bending by Vallejo Police

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Vallejo Police cruiser (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An investigative report by Open Vallejo, a recently launched independent news site, has found that a secret clique in the Vallejo Police Department bends back points of their badges to commemorate each time they kill in the line of duty. These revelations came as a shock at a time when the nation is focused on issues of police brutality and less than two weeks after the California Department of Justice announced an investigation into Vallejo Police for destroying evidence in the killing of Sean Monterrosa. We talk with Geoff King, founder and executive editor of Open Vallejo, about the report.

Guests:

Geoff King, founder and executive editor of Open Vallejo; attorney; lecturer, UC Berkeley

