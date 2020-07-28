The chief executives of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are scheduled to testify on Wednesday before a House subcommittee investigating anti-trust violations. The hearings are part of a year-long probe into whether the nation’s biggest tech companies have used unfair practices to stifle competition and create monopolies. It is the first time that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will testify before congress, joining Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebooks’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai. We’ll preview the hearing and discuss the growing, bi-partian concerns about the growth and practices of major tech companies.
Nation’s Most Powerful Tech CEOs to Testify in Congressional Anti-Trust Hearing
at 10:30 AM
John W. Elias, a prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division, talks with members of his staff at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on at the Capitol Building June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED
David McCabe, reporter covering technology policy, New York Times
