Nation’s Most Powerful Tech CEOs to Testify in Congressional Anti-Trust Hearing
Amazon CEO Testifies Before Congress

How did Jeff Bezos become the world's richest man? The CEO of Amazon testifies before Congress this week about the power and reach of his massive e-commerce empire, and the rules it sets for workers and those who sell on its platform. Morning Edition looks at how Bezos transformed his company – and his image – since Amazon's early days.see more
Forum

Nation’s Most Powerful Tech CEOs to Testify in Congressional Anti-Trust Hearing

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
John W. Elias, a prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division, talks with members of his staff at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on at the Capitol Building June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

The chief executives of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are scheduled to testify on Wednesday before a House subcommittee investigating anti-trust violations. The hearings are part of a year-long probe into whether the nation’s biggest tech companies have used unfair practices to stifle competition and create monopolies. It is the first time that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will testify before congress, joining Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebooks’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai. We’ll preview the hearing and discuss the growing, bi-partian concerns about the growth and practices of major tech companies.

Guests:

Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED

David McCabe, reporter covering technology policy, New York Times

