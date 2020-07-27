KQED is a proud member of
The Chronicle's Ann Killion on Bay Area Sports in a Pandemic
Forum
9:30 am – 10:00 amForum

COVID-19 Prompts Child Care Crisis Across California

Falling enrollment, anxiety about health risks and confusing guidelines from public health officials have all contributed to a crisis in California’s child care facilities. That’s according to a recent report out of UC Berkeley that surveyed preschools and in-home daycare services on how they’re navigating the pandemic. We’ll discuss the report, why the child care industry is in financial trouble and hear what needs to be done about it.see more
The Chronicle's Ann Killion on Bay Area Sports in a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The Los Angeles Dodgers look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It was almost like a typical weekend of baseball in July: the Oakland A's and the San Francisco Giants both faced off against their L.A.-based rivals, the Angels and Dodgers. But things at the ballparks were anything but normal. The "fans" in the seats were really cardboard cutouts and the crowd noise on TV was piped-in. And with baseball underway, the NBA starts its own modified season on Thursday. Still, some lower-tier teams - like our own Golden State Warriors - will sit out the remainder of the season. We'll talk sports with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Ann Killion.

Guests:

Ann Killion, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

