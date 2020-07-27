The Chronicle's Ann Killion on Bay Area Sports in a Pandemic

It was almost like a typical weekend of baseball in July: the Oakland A's and the San Francisco Giants both faced off against their L.A.-based rivals, the Angels and Dodgers. But things at the ballparks were anything but normal. The "fans" in the seats were really cardboard cutouts and the crowd noise on TV was piped-in. And with baseball underway, the NBA starts its own modified season on Thursday. Still, some lower-tier teams - like our own Golden State Warriors - will sit out the remainder of the season. We'll talk sports with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Ann Killion.