Falling enrollment, anxiety about health risks, and confusing guidelines from public health officials have all contributed to a crisis in California’s child care facilities. That’s according to a recent report out of UC Berkeley that surveyed preschools and in-home daycare services on how they’re navigating the pandemic. We’ll discuss the report, why the child care industry is in financial trouble, and hear what needs to be done about it.
COVID-19 Prompts Child Care Crisis Across California
at 9:30 AM
Matt Kramer helps his daughter, Meg, who is in kindergarten, with schoolwork at home on March 18, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lea Austin, co-director, Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at UC Berkeley
Makinya Ward, school administrator, Kids Konnect Preschool in Alameda and San Mateo Counties
