Zach Norris On ‘Building Secure, Just, and Inclusive Communities’

As the federal government threatens to send law enforcement into cities holding protests against police brutality and institutional racism, many Americans feel the country is deeply divided and broken. Community leader and lawyer Zach Norris attributes this division, as well as issues like mass incarceration and economic inequality, to a “framework of fear” that has grown between fellow Americans. In his new book, “‘We Keep Us Safe: Building Secure, Just, and Inclusive Communities,” Norris outlines a path for America to move from an “us vs. them” mentality towards a “culture of care”. Zach Norris joins Forum to discuss the book, address the systemic issues raising his concern, and to outline his vision for public safety.