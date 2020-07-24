KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Twitter Bans Accounts Associated with Conspiracy Community QAnon
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Twitter Bans Accounts Associated with Conspiracy Community QAnon

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A Donald Trump supporter holding a QAnon flag visits Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 01, 2020 in Keystone, South Dakota. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Twitter announced this week that it’s removing or restricting more than 150,000 accounts associated with QAnon -- an extremist, far right internet community that perpetuates conspiracy theories about pedophilic, Satan-worshipping elites seeking to take over the country. The FBI designated QAnon as a domestic terrorist threat last year, but President Trump has retweeted accounts associated with QAnon and has supported Republican candidates who openly espouse it.  We’ll explore what QAnon is and where it came from, and we’ll talk about the impact of Twitter’s ban.

Guests:

Adrienne LaFrance, executive editor, The Atlantic

Travis View, conspiracy theory researcher and co-host of the podcast QAnon Anonymous

Sponsored