Twitter Bans Accounts Associated with Conspiracy Community QAnon

Twitter announced this week that it’s removing or restricting more than 150,000 accounts associated with QAnon -- an extremist, far right internet community that perpetuates conspiracy theories about pedophilic, Satan-worshipping elites seeking to take over the country. The FBI designated QAnon as a domestic terrorist threat last year, but President Trump has retweeted accounts associated with QAnon and has supported Republican candidates who openly espouse it. We’ll explore what QAnon is and where it came from, and we’ll talk about the impact of Twitter’s ban.