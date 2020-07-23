More than 80 percent of California children are in districts that Governor Gavin Newsom says must use remote-only learning when schools return. That's prompted some parents to search for tutors or teachers to come to their homes - sometimes in pandemic pods with several families - to oversee distance learning. But these are options only available to those who can afford them, and it's raising concerns about further exacerbating rampant inequalities in public education. We'll talk about the rush for private teachers and the questions it raises about equity.
Parents Turning to Tutors, “Pandemic Pods” to Help with Remote Learning
at 10:00 AM
Children in an elementary school class wear masks and sit as desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Janelle Scott, professor in the Graduate School of Education and the African American Studies Department, UC Berkeley
Sara Hossaini, reporter, KQED Radio
Roman Slavinsky, director of student success, A+ Tutoring
Alison Collins, commissioner, San Francisco Board of Education
Lauren Holman, online teacher, Sage Oak Charter Schools
