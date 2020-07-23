Parents Turning to Tutors, “Pandemic Pods” to Help with Remote Learning

More than 80 percent of California children are in districts that Governor Gavin Newsom says must use remote-only learning when schools return. That's prompted some parents to search for tutors or teachers to come to their homes - sometimes in pandemic pods with several families - to oversee distance learning. But these are options only available to those who can afford them, and it's raising concerns about further exacerbating rampant inequalities in public education. We'll talk about the rush for private teachers and the questions it raises about equity.