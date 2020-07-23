KQED is a proud member of
Parents Turning to Tutors, “Pandemic Pods” to Help with Remote Learning
Radio Specials
Radio Specials

How We Got Here: Part 1

How We Got Here is a three-hour radio documentary about how America became a country of shareholder capitalism where business owners profit while workers are made extremely precarious and vulnerable to a crisis like COVID-19. Part 1 looks at how the conventions of modern media make this story so hard to tell, and how obscure laws have been used to undermine employee protections.see more
Radio Specials

Forum

Parents Turning to Tutors, “Pandemic Pods” to Help with Remote Learning

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Children in an elementary school class wear masks and sit as desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 80 percent of California children are in districts that Governor Gavin Newsom says must use remote-only learning when schools return. That's prompted some parents to search for tutors or teachers to come to their homes - sometimes in pandemic pods with several families - to oversee distance learning. But these are options only available to those who can afford them, and it's raising concerns about further exacerbating rampant inequalities in public education.  We'll talk about the rush for private teachers and the questions it raises about equity.

Guests:

Janelle Scott, professor in the Graduate School of Education and the African American Studies Department, UC Berkeley

Sara Hossaini, reporter, KQED Radio

Roman Slavinsky, director of student success, A+ Tutoring

Alison Collins, commissioner, San Francisco Board of Education

Lauren Holman, online teacher, Sage Oak Charter Schools

