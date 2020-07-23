The Marin County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance on Tuesday allowing government employees and police officers to penalize businesses and individuals who do not comply with COVID-19 health orders. The penalties run from $25 to $10,000, and include violations like refusal to wear a mask. We'll talk with county officials and local businesses about the order.
Marin County Supervisors Approve Fines for Non Compliance with COVID-19 Health Orders
at 9:00 AM
People cross the street in Huntington Beach, California, on July 19, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Laine Hendricks, Public Information Officer, County of Marin
Kyle Hendrix, owner, Zinz Wine Bar
Sponsored