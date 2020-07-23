KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Marin County Supervisors Approve Fines for Non Compliance with COVID-19 Health Orders
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Marin County Supervisors Approve Fines for Non Compliance with COVID-19 Health Orders

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
People cross the street in Huntington Beach, California, on July 19, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.  (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Marin County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance on Tuesday allowing government employees and police officers to penalize businesses and individuals who do not comply with COVID-19 health orders. The penalties run from $25 to $10,000, and include violations like refusal to wear a mask. We'll talk with county officials and local businesses about the order.

Guests:

Laine Hendricks, Public Information Officer, County of Marin

Kyle Hendrix, owner, Zinz Wine Bar

Sponsored