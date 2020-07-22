After a spate of bad luck led her to question the nature of chance, journalist Maria Konnikova began learning about poker. Konnikova -- who holds a doctorate in psychology--was curious about how the game hones players’ ability to distinguish between what is within and outside of our control. Under the tutelage of an expert, she became a professional player and entered the World Series of Poker, a competition with a $10,000 entry fee. The experience shaped her new book, “The Biggest Bluff.” Konnikova joins us to talk about the book, her year-long journey from novice to professional poker player, and what poker can teach us about the role of skill and chance in our lives.
Learning to Deal with Uncertainty... Through Poker
at 9:00 AM
Maria Konnikova (Neil Stoddart and PokerStars)
Guests:
Maria Konnikova, journalist; professional poker player; author, "The Biggest Bluff: How I learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win"
