California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that all public and private schools in counties on the state's Covid-19 watchlist must operate remotely this fall. More than 30 counties are on the list, including most counties in the Bay Area. We'll discuss how districts are planning for remote instruction and what it will take for schools to resume in-person learning safely. And we want to hear from you: what questions or concerns do you have about remote instruction in your district? If your kids are learning from home, how have you adapted?
Gov. Newsom Orders Most California Schools Online For Fall
at 9:00 AM
Children in an elementary school class wearing masks enter the classroom with desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter, KQED News
Yasuko Fukuda, pediatrician in San Francisco; national board member of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Sailaja Suresh, senior director of strategic projects and leader of the Covid-19 task force, Oakland Unified School District
