Political Analyst Tiffany Cross on the Role of Black Voters in 'Saving Our Democracy'

This election year, Black voters in key swing states hold significant power heading into November, as they were crucial for Democrats' "Blue Wave" in 2018. In her new book "Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy," political analyst Tiffany Cross looks at the significant role Black Americans have played in shaping U.S. democracy. She also highlights the policies and efforts to subvert and suppress the Black vote throughout history -- efforts that continue today. Cross is a resident fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics and previously covered Capitol Hill for BET and CNN. We'll talk to Cross about the state of the electorate ahead of the 2020 election and the latest national politics news.