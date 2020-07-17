As COVID-19 testing facilities across the state face ongoing backlogs, California public health officials adopted new guidance this week to help counties decide who should get test results fastest. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms may see test results within a day, but other Californians -- especially those who aren't symptomatic or aren't essential workers -- may continue to experience wait times of a week or longer. We'll talk when and how you should get tested and about the public health impact of slow test turnaround times. And we want to hear from you: If you've been tested, what was the experience like?
As Coronavirus Cases Surge, California Tries to Get a Handle on Testing
at 10:00 AM
Workers wearing personal protective equipment gather the tests administered as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at the Westfield Fashion Square on April 13, 2020 in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Guests:
George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology & biostatistics and director of the prevention and public health group, UCSF School of Medicine
Catherine Ho, health care reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Ana Ibarra, health reporter, CalMatters
Sponsored