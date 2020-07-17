KQED is a proud member of
Mayor Jesse Arreguín on Berkeley’s Sweeping Police Reform
Forum

Mayor Jesse Arreguín on Berkeley’s Sweeping Police Reform

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin. (Photo: City of Berkeley)

The Berkeley City Council approved a motion this week on the issue of police reform, bringing some of the most radical changes to policing in the state. A proposal by Councilmember Rigel Robinson will create “BerkDot,” a new Department of Transportation with unarmed officials who will conduct parking and traffic enforcement. The motion also includes a pledge to cut the police budget by 50 percent and to develop a Specialized Care Unit - a “network of crisis responders” for calls concerning homelessness and mental health. In this segment, we’ll talk with Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín about the motion.

Guests:

Jesse Arreguín, mayor, City of Berkeley

