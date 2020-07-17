The Berkeley City Council approved a motion this week on the issue of police reform, bringing some of the most radical changes to policing in the state. A proposal by Councilmember Rigel Robinson will create “BerkDot,” a new Department of Transportation with unarmed officials who will conduct parking and traffic enforcement. The motion also includes a pledge to cut the police budget by 50 percent and to develop a Specialized Care Unit - a “network of crisis responders” for calls concerning homelessness and mental health. In this segment, we’ll talk with Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín about the motion.
Mayor Jesse Arreguín on Berkeley’s Sweeping Police Reform
at 9:00 AM
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin. (Photo: City of Berkeley)
Guests:
Jesse Arreguín, mayor, City of Berkeley
